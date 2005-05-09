COOL SPRING DAYS

The reruns and weaker episodes that fill the syndicated landscape before

the start of the May sweeps, combined with two days of preemptions for coverage

of Pope Benedict XVI's election, resulted in lackluster ratings during the

week ended April 24.

Nielsen national barter rankings show that, as usual, top off-net

sitcoms airing in access time periods dominated first-run fare in adults

18-49.

Seinfeld led all weekday strips with

a 3.7 rating in the key demo, compared with a 3.6 for Everybody Loves Raymond and a 3.3 for

Friends. The weekend version of

Seinfeld led all syndicated shows in adults

18-49, earning a 3.9.

Top-rated Wheel of Fortune, hitting a

new season-low 8.1 household rating, nonetheless led all first-run access

strips in adults 18-49. It earned a 2.0 rating in the demo, versus a 1.9 for

Entertainment Tonight, 1.7 for

Jeopardy! (which matched its season low with

a 6.9 household rating), 1.1 for Access

Hollywood and 1.0 for Extra.

In the household rankings, most magazines declined slightly for the

week. Ironically, as testimony heated up in the Michael Jackson trial, ratings

for Celebrity Justice dropped by the largest

margin of any national magazine. It gave up 10% of its audience from the

previous week, finishing down 31% year-to-year at a 0.9.

Daytime shows turned in a mixed week, with the top talkers

The Oprah Winfrey Show,

Dr. Phil and Maury all increasing from the previous week.

Maury, however, dropped a bit year-to-year.

The Montel Williams Show (2.2) outpaced

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (1.7).