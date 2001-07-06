Cooke turns down SAG role

Just two days after the Screen Actors Guild agreed to a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios, the Guild's newly appointed CEO and national executive director John Cooke opted not to stick around.

Cooke announced his resignation only 10 days after receiving a unanimous endorsement from SAG's national board of directors. Cooke cited infighting within the Guild's board and said, "It would be inappropriate for me to accept the SAG position without clear authority to act on all the issues that are before the management and organization."

Screen Actors Guild President William Daniels said, "I am truly dismayed and baffled by what has just transpired. While Board members certainly have the right to ask important questions of senior staff, to confront our newly elected top staff member before he spent even a single day in office was, to me, inappropriate and has caused SAG to lose time, a good deal of member dues money and badly needed executive leadership during a critical period in Guild history." - Joe Schlosser