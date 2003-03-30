Cook books Twentieth talent

Former marketing guru and now Twentieth TV president Bob Cook is putting his promo skills to work lining up cameos for Twentieth talent.

This Tuesday, Good Day Live hosts Steve Edwards, Dorothy Lucey and Jillian Barberie hit the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

The ubiquitous Barberie (syndicated strip Ex-treme Dating) has turned up on Fox's Fastlane and will also appear on CBS' Yes, Dear.

Divorce Court Judge Mablean had a cameo on NBC soap Passions, and Texas Justice Judge Larry Joe shows up on E! Entertainment Television's The Anna Nicole Show.

"The promotional value of having our talent on high-profile shows is tremendous," Cook said.