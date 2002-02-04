Conyers asks for payola hearings

The House of Representatives should hold hearings on whether radio-station

owners are requiring record companies to pay in return for playing their signed

artists' music, a practice known as 'payola,' Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.)

said.

'Radio stations are trying to evade the laws pertaining to these payola

payments by accepting them in the form of gifts, vacation travel and other

luxuries at the expense of the record labels,' Conyers wrote to House Judiciary

Committee chairman James Sensenbrenner (D-Wis.).

'The record companies then are forced to spend most of their promotional

budgets on persuading radio stations to play the more popular musicians and are

less able to help newer, less profitable artists reach the market,' he

added.

Conyers blamed consolidation in the radio industry for putting too much power

in the hands of too few owners, which 'significantly increased the power of a

limited number of resulting station owners as the only outlets for music.'

Conyers is the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary

Committee.