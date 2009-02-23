Convergence On Tap For ABC News Obama Coverage

Posted at 3:29 p.m. ET

ABC News’ coverage of President Obama’s address to the nation Tuesday will have a very active multiplatform presence, according to Nightline executive producer James Goldston.

The late night news program is teaming up with ABC News Now, ABCNews.com and Twitter to cover the speech before a joint session of congress.

“We are trying to get beyond that very one way traffic thing we get with television,” Goldston says. “There is a lot of talk all the time with social interactivity and how it relates to television, we are exploring new ways to do that.”

Nightline anchor Terry Moran, who made headlines a few weeks ago for his “tweeting” on board Air Force One will be sending tweets throughout Obama’s address.

Viewers watching can send their own tweets responding to the speech, with the best appearing on ABCNews.com and on ABC News Now.

Moran will continue the discussion on Nightline that evening at 11:35 p.m., sharing and responding to viewer reactions.

“I would expect there to be a very active dialogue going on, both to the speech and what Terry is saying about the speech,” Goldston says. “We are intrigued to see what happens; obviously we will learn the lessons from tomorrow and see if we want to do something similar to it again.”

The hope is that the back and forth discussion online and on ABC News Now will encourage viewers to tune in to the linear program. Nightline faces stiff competition from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with David Letterman in its timeslot, although it has often been topping Letterman in the 25-54 demo and in total viewers.

“Nightline is on quite late,” he says. “If we can start that conversation earlier in the day, it will be better for us.”