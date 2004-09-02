Convention Viewers Elect Fox

Fox News Channel continued its ratings romp at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, outdelivering all the broadcast and cable news competition.

In the 10 p.m. hour, when ABC, CBS and NBC all went to live coverage, Fox recorded 5.92 million viewers. NBC was the second most-watched with 4.5 million viewers. ABC attracted 3.3 million viewers, CBS News, which had the Latin Grammys as lead-in, averaged 2.6 million viewers, followed by PBS with 2 million. MSNBC, with 1.214 million viewers, narrowly edged out CNN, which notched 1.202 million viewers.

CNN can claim a higher prime time average than MSNBC, though, with 1.091 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., compared to MSNBC’s 806,000 average audience. Fox trumpeted both its rivals with 4.271 million viewers in prime.

Over on Comedy Central, fake news was a big draw. Comedy’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart's RNC special on Sept. 1 attracted 1.6 million viewers.