CONUS to close operations
Citing the dominance of broadcast networks -- and their news services -- as
owners of TV stations in major markets, as well as the tremendous expansion of
CNN Newsource, CONUS Communications Co. told employees Friday that it will be closing
most of its operations.
CONUS will continue the archive service it's built in its 18 years and will
still sell transponder time, but it will shut down its news service and its
production and satellite services.
President Terry O'Reilly, who said his priority now is to find jobs for the
company's 160 people, said he was proud of CONUS' accomplishments.
O'Reilly credited CONUS with inspiring other news services, and he credited partner
Stanley Hubbard with pioneering satellite newsgathering.
