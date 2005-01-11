Continental Snags Petry's Beantown Boss
Mike Donahue, sales manager at Petry Television in Boston, has jumped to competitor Continental Television Sales to head its Boston office.
Before joining Petry in 2002, Donahue was with Fox Station Sales, also in Boston. His resume also includes Katz, and sales posts at a variety of New England TV stations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.