Continental to Rep Six London Stations

Continental Television has picked up national ad sales for the TV stations of Dallas-based London Broadcasting.



Continental will now be representing KYTX, KCEB and MYTX in Tyler, Texas, and KCEN/KAGS Waco, as well as new purchase KTXD Dallas. Continental will also serve as the sales staff for KTXD for all local business for those stations placed by national ad agencies, according to Continental.



The Dallas and Tyler stations will be managed by Juleann Pasqualini, VP, director of sales, West Central Station Group. The Waco station will be managed by Ardie Bialek, VP, director of sales, South Central Station Group.



Continental is a division of Katz Media Group.