Continental Adds Bonten Stations

Station ad-sales rep firm Continental Television Sales added six stations from Bonten Media Group.

Continental, which already sells ads for four Bonten stations, is adding KAEF-TV Eureka and KRCR-TV Redding, both Calif.; KTXE-TV San Angelo and KTXS-TV Abilene, both Texas; WCYB-TV Bristol, Va.; and WFXI-TV Greenville, N.C.

Five of the stations were represented by Petry Media and a sixth was represented by Millennium Sales & Marketing, which is co-owned with Continental under Katz Television Group.

Bonten Media is run by industry vet Randall Bongarten and owns 16 stations in eight markets.