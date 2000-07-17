Context signs on with BCDF
Context Media, a provider of broadband applications and services to content companies, has joined the Broadband Content Delivery Forum.
Says CEO and President Dan Harple, "We're confident the forum's impact on the industry will further the awareness and adoption of broadband technology so that more people will have the capability to appreciate the true dynamic and interactive potential of the Web."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.