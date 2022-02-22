Content Spotlight: Tommy Davidson Returns as Oscar Proud in 'The Proud Family' Reboot
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Comedian/entertainer reprises role of family patriarch in 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' series, debuting on Disney Plus February 23
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead talks to comedian/actor Tommy Davidson, star of Disney Plus's animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which debuts February 23. The series, a reboot of the 2000s Disney Channel series The Proud Family and executive produced by Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar, follows the exploits of an African-American teenage girl, along with her family and friends. Davidson voices the character of Oscar Proud, the family patriarch.
Davidson, best known for his role in Fox’s variety series In Living Color, talks about the return of The Proud Family and gives his thoughts on diversity within today’s television industry.
