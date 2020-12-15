Disney Signs Bruce Smith, Ralph Farquhar to Production Deal

Disney has signed producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar to a multi-year production agreement, the company announced Tuesday.

As part of the “wide-ranging” agreement, Smith and Farquhar -- who produced Disney Channel’s animated series The Proud Family and the upcoming Disney Plus series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder -- will also produce new animated and live-action series and movies for Disney Branded Television, said the company.

Smith (Hair Love) and Farquhar (Moesha) will also have access to separate funding to find and develop emerging talent as well as to leverage their combined experience to bring unique projects and voices to Disney, said the company.

"With virtually every studio and platform reaching out to them, it speaks volumes that talented storytellers Ralph and Bruce have chosen Disney as the home for their boundless creativity and inspired social commentary, not to mention their commitment to identifying emerging talent. We are proud to have them as members of our family," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television in a statement.

Added Smith and Farquhar: “We are very happy to be continuing our relationship with Disney and look forward to creating even more truly authentic and diverse stories and characters for audiences worldwide. We are also excited to have the opportunity to bring along a new wave of talented voices that will deepen the connection to Disney storytelling for years to come."