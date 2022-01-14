Disney Plus Sets February Premiere Date for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Disney Plus will debut its revival of 2000s animated series The Proud Family on February 23, the network said Friday during its virtual Television Critics Association Winter tour session.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows up on the original The Proud Family series – which ran on Disney Channel from 2001-2005 – with most of the original cast reprising their roles, according to Disney Plus.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder continues the story of its central character, Penny Proud, her parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, grandmother Suga Mama, and friends Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, said the streaming service.

The cast includes returning voices Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric The Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Maria canals-Barera and Alvaro Gutierrez. Recurring cast members include Keke Palmer, Bill Porter and Zachary Quinto, said the company officials.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder brand extensions will include a cross-category product line of apparel, home, stationery and toys timed to the series launch. Additionally, the complete library of the original series will be available on digital February 15 and DVD March 15 and the The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder digital soundtrack will be available later this year on Walt Disney Records, said Disney Plus.