Content Pirates Take $30-$35 Billion

Global content piracy cost businesses $30 billion-$35 billion worldwide according to a new report from the International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA). And that is without internet piracy, for which the group says it cannot yet get "meaningful" figures.

The IIPA comprises seven trade associations for copyright-related industries, including the Motion Picture Association of America and the Recording Industry Association of America.

IIPA presented that and other findings in a report to U.S. Trade Representative Rob Portman as part of his annual review of copyright piracy.

In addition to putting a number of countries on watch lists for their respective copyright protection practices, or lack of them, the group suggested seven priorities for the U.S. government: 1) Effective and deterrent enforcement, 2) Internet piracy, electronic commerce and treaty enforcement, 3) optical disk piracy, 4) piracy by organize crime, 5) end-user business software piracy, 6) piracy of books and journals, 7) and free trade agreements as a mechanism for improving global protection standards.