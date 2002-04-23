Content boosts U.S. economy
The copyright-based industries -- including television, movies, music, home
video, DVD, software and books -- earned $535 billion in revenues in 2001,
making them the largest and fastest-growing sector of the U.S. economy,
according to a study released Monday.
"By leading all other manufacturing sectors in their contribution to the
American marketplace, the copyright industries are this nation's most treasured
assets," said Jack Valenti, president of the Motion Picture Association of
America.
The copyright-based industries last year accounted for 5.24 percent of the
total U.S. Gross Domestic Product, found the study by Economists Inc.'s
Stephen Siwek. That is more than a $75 billion increase from 1999, and it is also the first time the copyright industries have grossed more than $500 billion
dollars or exceeded 5 percent of the total GDP.
The copyright-based industries also brought in nearly $90 billion in foreign
sales and exports last year.
Siwek's report was commissioned by the International Intellectual Property
Alliance, and it updates eight prior IIPA reports.
