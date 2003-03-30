Contenders vie for May post

A handful of telecommunications attorneys are looking to replace Jim May atop the National Association of Broadcasters' Capitol Hill lobby. Getting the most support from lawmakers are John Orlando, NAB acting chief lobbyist, and Dave Marventano, Republican staff director for the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Also seeking the post are Marsha MacBride, chief of staff for Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell and a former ABC lobbyist, and Robert Giese, former lobbyist for Chris-Craft Industries Inc.

Some gave Orlando and Marventano the best odds because both have strong Capitol Hill patrons.

Others said the NAB may pick another candidate rather than tapping the protégé of one lawmaker at the risk of antagonizing the other.