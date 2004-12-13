Contemptible

The federal government is stepping up its campaign against reporters.

After quashing post-9/11 freedom-of-information requests in the name of

national security, it has now set it sights on the sacred reporter/source

relationship.

Choking the official channels for government reporting has increased the

likelihood that reporters will seek sources that are not sanctioned by the

government—like, say, leakers. Now the feds are bullying journalists into

submission or, failing that, into jail.

At least, Jim Taricani isn't going to jail. The reporter for NBC-owned

WJAR Providence, R.I., who helped uncover local government corruption, was

sentenced to six months of house arrest last week after being convicted of

contempt for refusing to reveal a source. U.S. District Judge Ernest Torres

said he spared Taricani because the 55-year-old reporter is living with a heart

transplant and a pacemaker. Forgive us if we're not touched by Judge

Torres' gesture. Taricani endured three years of legal hell and still faces

hundreds of thousands of dollars in court fees—just for doing his job.

Taricani wasn't put through the wringer because the government was

desperate to uncover the source of a videotape demonstrating local corruption.

After all, the leaker recently came forward, which should have closed the

matter. No, the feds wanted to send a message: Cross us, and we'll take you

down.

If sources can no longer count on protection and have to wonder how a

reporter will hold up under threat of prison, the next potential “Deep

Throat” may decide to maintain a deep silence.

This assault on one of journalism's key protections chills broadcast

speech just as much as the administration's crackdown on indecency. But it

also endangers the public's right to know who in the government and elsewhere

is trying to screw them.

The government itself has recognized the importance of protecting

journalists from unreasonable subpoenas. In its own internal guidelines, the

Justice Department says, “The prosecutorial power of the government should

not be used in such a way that it impairs a reporter's responsibility to

cover as broadly as possible controversial public issues. This policy statement

is thus intended to provide protection for the news media from forms of

compulsory process, whether civil or criminal, which might impair the

news-gathering function.” Sounds nice, doesn't it? This administration

should practice what its own guidelines preach.

But a guideline is only a guideline and places no legal obligations on

the government. It's time for a federal shield law to protect reporters and

the public.

Yes, we're fully aware that trying to get a law protecting journalists

past this Congress is like trying to book Eminem for the Super Bowl halftime

show. But the news media still need to raise a big stink over Taricani's

conviction, and the similar, ongoing threats against other journalists (Judith

Miller, Tim Russert, Matt Cooper, et al). Reporters don't have an unqualified

exemption to ignore subpoenas, but the government also should not be allowed to

invoke “compelling interest” at will to start criminalizing investigative

journalism.

Both NBC and the Radio-Television News Directors Association spoke out

strongly for a federal shield law last week. Also, a group of journalists is

calling for a “sunshine in government” week to jawbone the issue. We join

that call and urge every journalistic organization that cares about pursuing

the truth to do the same.