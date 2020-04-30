Consumers Respond to Positive COVID-19 Advertising: Study

Advertisers with positive messages and helping communities during the coronavirus crisis get a favorable response from consumers, according to a new VAB study.

More than half the respondents said that companies with specific COVID-19-related advertising messages positively impacted their precipitation of the brand, according to the study, commissioned by a trade group whose members include ad supported video producers and distributors.

The rewards include increased sales, with 55% of those surveyed saying they were more likely to purchase a product or service from companies that are providing resources or helping out local communities.

In households with incomes of $100 or more, 60% of those surveyed said that specific COVID-19-related messages positively impacts their perception of the brand advertised. Households with kids, 60% again said that kind of advertising would positively impact the brands. “Media is playing a key role in consumers’ lives during this crisis, with TV taking center stage. Marketers should seize this opportunity and reinforce their brand communication in the most relevant platform, especially while the younger generations are tuning in,” the report said.

“Comfort with new media, tech and platforms is providing marketers an opportunity to connect with large-scale audiences, in a new, unexpected way. Marketers should test something new that captures consumers’ attention, converting them into loyal customers,” the report added.

The report noted that TV viewing is up, even among sports viewers. And that the pandemic has driven people to try new media and streaming in order to find fresh video content.

“With more time on their hands and an increasing reliance on technology, people have expanded outside their comfort zones exploring new media and discovering the full functionality of their existing devices such as their smart TV,” said Kathy Grey, senior VP, research innovation at VAB, which no longer wants to be called the Video Advertising Bureau. “For marketers, this creates an opportunity to connect with audiences in new, unexpected ways.”