Consumer groups target FCC cap

Consumer-advocacy groups asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower-court

decision eliminating the Federal Communications Commission's 30 percent cap on

one company's share of U.S. pay TV subscribers.

The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled March 2 that the FCC

failed to justify the infringement on cable operators' free-speech rights.

The 'flawed constitutional doctrine would threaten nearly every FCC

media-ownership regulation,' the Media Access Project, the Consumers Union and

the Center for Digital Democracy told the Supreme Court.

Indeed, media owners have relied on the ruling to challenge other

restrictions, including several broadcast-ownership limits.