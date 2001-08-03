Consumer groups target FCC cap
Consumer-advocacy groups asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower-court
decision eliminating the Federal Communications Commission's 30 percent cap on
one company's share of U.S. pay TV subscribers.
The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled March 2 that the FCC
failed to justify the infringement on cable operators' free-speech rights.
The 'flawed constitutional doctrine would threaten nearly every FCC
media-ownership regulation,' the Media Access Project, the Consumers Union and
the Center for Digital Democracy told the Supreme Court.
Indeed, media owners have relied on the ruling to challenge other
restrictions, including several broadcast-ownership limits.
