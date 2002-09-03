Consumer groups seek cable access allies

Consumer-advocacy groups are hoping to gain corporate allies in their fight

for cable access rules that would prevent owners of broadband distribution

networks from favoring their own content and applications over unaffiliated

services.

In letters to the High Tech Broadband Coalition and the Information

Technology Industry Council, the consumer groups noted that their member

companies have a vested in interest in the fight. They called for government

rules ensuring that "every telecommunications network must interconnect and

interoperate with any other network device delivering any applications, service

or content without additional charge or restriction."

Signing the appeal were the Consumer Federation of America, the Consumers Union,

Media Access Project and the Center for Digital Democracy.

HTBC members include the Business Software Alliance, the Consumer Electronics

Association, the Information Technology Industry Council, the National Association of

Manufacturers, the Semiconductor Industry Association and the Telecommunications

Industry Association.

The ITIC represents leading U.S. providers

of information-technology products and services. AOL Time Warner Inc. -- one of the

prime targets of the consumer groups' worries -- is an ITIC member.

The consumer groups said they have received no commitments from the industry

groups but are scheduling discussions soon.

Without government access rules, they said, AOL Time Warner and other cable

conglomerates will use their control of high-speed networks to dominate Internet

content and stifle innovations.

The cable industry remains steadfastly opposed to access mandates.