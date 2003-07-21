Consumer groups roast Diversity Index

Consumer activists Monday attacked the Federal Communications Commission’s

primary economic tool for establishing local broadcast-ownership and

cross-ownership limits.

In an analysis titled "Abracadabra! Hocus-Pocus! Making Media Market Power

Disappear with the FCC's Diversity Index," the Consumer Federation of America and

the Consumers Union accused the commission of intentionally distorting market analysis

to ensure that the way would be paved for more media consolidation.

"Every bias goes in favor of concentration and against diversity and

competition," CFA research director Mark Cooper told reporters.

Cooper promised to make the index’s shortcoming an issue in an upcoming

lawsuit to against the rules.

By ignoring broadcast stations’ audience share and news offerings in

calculations used to gauge the importance of any one media outlet, the FCC

diversity index will allow the overwhelming majority of media markets in the

United States to become highly concentrated, added CU’s director of advocacy and public

policy Gene Kimmelman.

"The FCC's Diversity Index makes a mockery of meaningful antitrust and

competitive market analysis for the sole purpose of allowing media giants to

grow larger," Kimmelman added.

The FCC created the Diversity Index as part of its just-completed review of

agency broadcast-ownership rules. The index is a mathematical tool used to

determine the impact of media concentration on news offerings and diversity of

viewpoint.

The index is so "nonsensical" that The New York Times is considered a

less meaningful source of news in the Big Apple than the owner of three radio

stations, he complained. Other markets where the diversity index produces

"bizarre results":

Tallahassee, Fla.: Thomasville Tribune, daily circulation just under

10,000, given equal weight with the Tallahassee Democrat, daily circulation

50,000-plus. The Thomasville Tribune is also given twice as much weight

as the local CBS affiliate, which has more 50,000 viewers per day.

Altoona, Pa.: The Fox affiliate, Peak Media, is given twice the weight of

the NBC and CBS affiliates, even though both NBC and CBS have more than four times

the viewing audience of Fox.

The groups also charged that the FCC contradicts itself regarding the Diversity Index.

For instance:

Although market share and news offerings were not plugged into the

Diversity Index to set local media-concentration limits, those measures were

used to justify abandonment of the broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership

ban.

In formulating the Diversity Index, the FCC said news production could

expand with little cost, but in claiming that the relaxation of the duopoly rule

would increase economic efficiency, it said it is expensive to expand news

production, exactly the opposite.