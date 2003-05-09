Consumer groups question Univision deal
The Consumers Union and the Consumer Federation of America Wednesday called on
the Federal Communications Commission to block Univision Communications Inc.'s pending acquisition
of radio group Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. if the deal would create greater
concentration in Spanish-language broadcasting.
"This merger, if approved, could result in a few large corporations obtaining
excessive control over the most important sources of news and information in a
number of communities where the Hispanic population is large enough to support
Spanish-language media outlets," the two groups wrote.
The $2 billion-plus deal would marry HBC, the largest operator of
Spanish-language radio stations, to the owner of the largest Hispanic
broadcast-TV group and cable network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.