Consumer groups question Univision deal

The Consumers Union and the Consumer Federation of America Wednesday called on

the Federal Communications Commission to block Univision Communications Inc.'s pending acquisition

of radio group Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. if the deal would create greater

concentration in Spanish-language broadcasting.

"This merger, if approved, could result in a few large corporations obtaining

excessive control over the most important sources of news and information in a

number of communities where the Hispanic population is large enough to support

Spanish-language media outlets," the two groups wrote.

The $2 billion-plus deal would marry HBC, the largest operator of

Spanish-language radio stations, to the owner of the largest Hispanic

broadcast-TV group and cable network.