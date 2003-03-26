Consumer groups: Preserve DSL-access rules

Consumer activist groups from 14 states Wednesday joined the Consumer

Federation of America in asking Congress to preserve line-sharing rules for

telephone broadband service.

The Federal Communications Commission voted last month voted to eliminate the

rules, which have required local phone monopolies to lease high-speed

digital-subscriber-line capacity on their local loops to competing

Internet-service providers.

"This decision could have a dramatic impact on the future of America's

telecommunications networks," the groups said in a March 26 letter sent to every

Capitol Hill lawmaker.

"It will seriously undermine competition in the high-speed Internet-access

market, impede the spread of this increasingly important communications

technology and damage the interests of millions of American consumers," they

added.

The groups noted that 40 percent of the country's 6 million DSL users

subscribe to competitors of local Bell incumbents that lease their capacity.

"Before line sharing came into widespread use, there were virtually no

residential DSL lines in service, and broadband Internet service was out of

reach to the vast majority of consumers," the groups said.