Consumer groups launch pricing campaign

Consumer groups Wednesday officially launched their bid to reregulate cable

prices.

Gene Kimmelman, head of the Consumers Union's Washington, D.C., office, called on

Congress to turn cable-rate regulation over to the states or to require a la

carte sale of individual cable channels outside of the barebones basic tier.

"It's time for Congress to come back in" after allowing upper-tier rates to

rise unchecked since 1999, he said.

Kimmelman complained that the Federal Communications Commission's latest video-competition report, released New Year's Eve, understated rate hikes by

showing only a 6 percent increase through the year ended June.

For calendar 2002, hikes were closer to 9 percent, Kimmelman added.

"FCC chairman Michael Powell is coddling price-gouging cable monopolists and

it's time to put an end to it," he said.

Consumer Federation of America economist Mark Cooper attempted to debunk

cable's explanations for the hikes.

Cable says the increases are needed to cover increased programming costs and

to pay for infrastructure buildouts bringing high-speed Internet services.

But if covering programming costs were to blame, net profits wouldn't rise,

Cooper said.

Instead, net income has climbed $8 billion since passage of the deregulatory

1996 Telecommunications Act.

As for infrastructure buildouts, revenue from advanced services is coving

that bill.

Instead, he blamed the high prices cable companies have paid to acquire each

other in the recent merger wave -- upward of $5,000 per subscriber.

Cable companies paid these "phenomenal amounts" in order to gain enough

market power to protect monopoly pricing, he added.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association strenuously dismissed the consumers groups' attacks as "misleading

and factually inaccurate" for failing to account for the full costs of

programming, labor and buildout costs.

The NCTA also noted that cable rates rose at a faster clip while regulated than

during the past three years since pricing oversight expired.