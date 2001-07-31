Consumer groups eye AOL-HSA

AOL Time Warner Inc. must prove that its business relationships with High

Speed Access Corp. will not interfere with the small Colorado Internet-service

provider's independence and ability to compete with AOL Time Warner's own

high-speed-access service, consumer groups said Tuesday.

The Center for Digital Democracy, the Consumers Union and the Media Access

Project complained that because of ties to AOL Time Warner through 50 percent

investor Paul Allen, HSA will not be able to operate independently of AOL Time

Warner.

Allen, the consumer groups noted, also owns MSO Charter Communications Inc.,

which has a number of joint ventures and shared investments with AOL Time

Warner, including Los Angeles interconnect Adlink and Oxygen Media.

HSA also has an existing relationship with AOL Time Warner's Road Runner

high-speed Internet service.

And Charter cable systems are major purchasers of AOL Time Warner

programming.

Finally, the CDD's Jeffrey Chester noted, HSA's content agreement with

Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc. requires HSA to carry on an exclusive basis in all

cable systems it serves content Vulcan designates.

AOL Time Warner officials, however, denied that they have any influence over

HSA.

Separately, the Federal Trade Commission found Tuesday that AOL Time Warner

and Vivendi Universal illegally fixed prices for audio and video products

featuring The Three Tenors.

'These are companies with a long, documented history of abusing their

relationships with artists and consumers,' CDD policy associate Andrew Goldman

said.