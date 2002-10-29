Consumer groups: Examine Comcast/AOL fine print

With an expected Federal Communications Commission approval of Comcast Corp.'s acquisition of AT&T Broadband drawing near, consumer advocacy

groups are raising a stink about the FCC's heretofore refusal to examine details

of Comcast's broadband-carriage agreement with AOL Time Warner Inc.

Since September, Media Access Project and other groups, along with Internet-service provider

EarthLink Inc., have been asking the FCC to review confidential details of Comcast's

contract to carry AOL on its high-speed Internet platform. The critics of the

contract, who pledge to keep details confidential, speculated that the terms will

limit competing ISPs' access to Comcast's high-speed network and perhaps pose

enough harm to competition to tip regulators' opinion against the deal, which

would leave Comcast/AT&T Broadband and AOL Time Warner's Time Warner Cable as the first and second largest

MSOs in the country.

Existence of the contract was revealed in an August filing outlining

AT&T Corp.'s plan to divest or put into a trust its minority interest in Time

Warner's cable subsidiary. The carriage contract itself, however, was not

included in the August filing. MAP officials complained that the FCC should demand

to examine the contract as part of the Comcast/AT&T Broadband merger review.

"Refusal even to look at a document that is so clearly related to the future

of the Internet lends an unfortunate appearance that the commission is more

interested in form than substance," the consumer groups said Tuesday in a reply to

the cable companies' early objection to turning over the

contract.