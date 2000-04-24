The Consumer Electronics Association is sponsoring the International Electronic Cinema Festival (IECF), which will be held in the U.S. for the first time May 15-19 at the Portland Hilton Hotel in Portland, Ore. CEA CEO Gary Shapiro considers the festival an opportunity to make real progress in the digital television transition: "Individuals from all aspects of digital television and cinema will be afforded the opportunity to meet and discuss the content issues and business models that are shaping the future of television in the U.S."