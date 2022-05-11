Consultant Zach Servideo Launches Value Creations Labs

Consultant Zach Servideo announced the formal launch of Value Creation Labs, a company that advances early-stage businesses and companies engaged in digital transformation.

“We breathe enthusiasm, strategy and design into brands,” added Servideo. “We’re not trying to be a traditional venture group. Our model is a problem solving model – more reminiscent of a management consulting firm – and our long term goal is to develop our own IP and operate a next gen venture studio.”

Value Creation Labs is currently working with established operations including Vevo, Endicott College and Kingfish, plus startups Precise TV, Space and Beasy. It also recently handled a project for Axelar.

“It’s rare to find an outside consultancy that can partner so seamlessly with an internal team and help reach objectives right out the gate,” said Dot Levine, head of communications at Vevo. “Working with Zach and the team at VCL has added huge value to our b2b PR efforts and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

VCL also works with a group of technology journalists who are developing custom analyst reports for Silicon Valley Bank and New England Venture Capital Association, as well as venture capital sponsors including Glasswing Ventures and Accomplice.

VCL released a report on cybersecurity, which explores how Boston-based companies are elevating the area’s fast-growing role as an important global center for cybersecurity technology. ■