Consequences of exposure to violence*
Children may:
- Grow to see violence as an effective way to resolve conflicts
- Become desensitized to real-life violence
- Mistrust others because they fear violence
- Become more violent adults
*According to the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
