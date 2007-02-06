Connolly Exiting AFTRA

John P. Connolly is exiting his post as president of the American Federation of Radio & Television Artists.

Connolly will take over as national executive director of Actors Equity starting March 19.

Under union rules, First National Vice President Bob Edwards, formerly of NPR and XM, will fill out Connolly's term.

AFTRA represents 70,000 actors, newscasters, announcers performers and others in TV, radio, commercials, and new media.