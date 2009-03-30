Connell Heads Gannett’s ContentOne

Gannett v.p. of corporate communications Tara Connell has been named vice president of ContentOne, a new Gannett initiative designed to “enhance and improve the way Gannett gathers and delivers the news and information customers want.”



ContentOne’s aim is to make news dissemination more efficient across Gannett’s various divisions. “ContentOne will guide major event coverage across the company, allow our community journalists to focus on local news and information and help end duplication,” said Gannett Chairman/President/CEO Craig A. Dubow. “At the same time, ContentOne will seek new ways to use our content across multiple platforms and in multiple venues as our customers’ media consumption habits change.”



Dubow said Connell has been a key player in the creation of ContentOne. “Her deep journalism experience, her knowledge of all facets of Gannett and a fundamentally strategic approach make her the right person to take ContentOne to the next level,” he said.



Connell got her start at Gannett as a reporter in 1972, and was a founding staffer at USA Today in 1982. She moved to Gannett’s media relations department in 1999.