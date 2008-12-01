Connecticut Broadcasters Conducting Two Statewide Soft Analog Cut-Off Tests

The Connecticut Broadcasters Association will conduct two statewide soft analog cut-off tests Dec. 3.



The first will be a half-hour, from noon to 12:30 p.m., followed by a second test at 5-5:30 p.m.



Viewers of over-the-air analog signals on TV's without an analog tuner or DTV-to-analog converter box will see a screen that tells them what they need to do to get a full-power TV signal after the Feb. 17, 2009, transition to digital TV.



Operators will be standing by to help viewers who call in with questions. A dozen stations are participating, a mix of one each from the English-language broadcast networks, a pair of Univision affiliates and a trio of PBS affiliates.



The FCC has been encouraging stations to conduct larger and longer tests to help viewers prepare for the transition. Nielsen estimates that still over 7 million homes are analog only and stand to lose their full-power TV signals if they don't take action.



The National Telecommunications & Information Administration has advised the public to apply for their DTV-to-analog converter box coupons by the end of this month to be sure to be able to get the boxes and try them out by Feb. 17. The National Association of Broadcasters has asked NTIA to expedite the sending process.