Conn. Cablevision Customers Could Lose Access to CBS Station

Connecticut customers of Cablevision Systems could lose access to CBS programming from Hartford station WFSB if the two don’t reach a retransmission consent agreement by Dec. 31, the broadcaster said in a statement.

WFSB, owned by broadcast and publishing group Meredith Corp., said on its website that its deal with Cablevision expires at midnight on Dec. 31 and has been in negotiations with the cable operator.

“We are disappointed in the outcome of our negotiations, especially since we have successfully reached agreements with every major cable and satellite company that recognizes our fair market value,” WFSB said in a statement. The station claims it is only asking Cablevision for “pennies a day,” and that without fair and equitable treatment, it would not be able to provide top quality programming to viewers.

