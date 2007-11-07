Congressman Seeks Info from TV Preachers

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Finance Committee, said he sent letters to a half-dozen TV preachers asking for information on their tax-exempt ministries.

He said the inquiries follow allegations of governing boards that allow big salaries and housing allowances, plus benefits like private jets and Rolls-Royces.

"I don’t want to conclude that there’s a problem, but I have an obligation to donors and the taxpayers to find out more," Grassley said in announcing the inquiry. "People who donated should have their money spent as intended and in adherence with the tax code."

Getting the letters were Randy and Paula White of Without Walls International Church and Paula White Ministries of Tampa, Fla.; Benny Hinn of World Healing Center Church and Benny Hinn Ministries of Grapevine, Texas; David and Joyce Meyer of Joyce Meyer Ministries of Fenton, Mo.; Kenneth and Gloria Copeland of Kenneth Copeland Ministries of Newark, Texas; Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Bishop Eddie Long Ministries of Lithonia, Ga.; and Creflo and Taffi Dollar of World Changers Church International and Creflo Dollar Ministries of College Park, Ga.

On CNN Wednesday, Creflo said his ministry was on the up and up.