Congressman Calls for CBS Investigation

Rep. Christopher Cox (R-Calif.), a member of the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, has asked the chairman of that committee to investigate CBS News over its use of allegedly forged documents in its story on President Bush's National Guard record.

In the letter to Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Cox pointed to the congressional hearings after the 2000 election coverage miscues, quoting CBS News' "vow that the competitive drive to get the story first would be subordinated to 'making sure we are correct,' given that the stakes--the outcome of the presidential election--were so high."

Cox continued: "Given the shortness of time between now and the election which the apparent fraud is meant to influence, and the even shorter time before Congress is scheduled to adjourn, I strongly urge that the Subcommittee move with all deliberate speed to uncover the facts."

One stumbling block to such an investigation is that the committee does not have subpoena power and may or may not have authority over the issue anyway, according to one committee staffer.