Congress seeks lead in copy protection

Congress will likely decide the fate of the broadcast industry's copy-protection plan, Capitol Hill staffers told National Association of

Broadcasters members Monday.

Although the Federal Communications Commission currently is deciding whether

to require that digital recorders and storage devices be equipped to recognize

copying limitations encoded into digital broadcasts, lawmakers are wary of

"punting" any mandate to the FCC because a decision would affect viewers' home

recording rights.

"My boss wants to make sure it's Congress that makes that decision, not the

FCC or some other regulatory body," said Kevin Krufky, aide to Sen. Sam

Brownback (R-Kan.), who heads the Senate Science, Technology and Space

Subcommittee.