Congress seeks lead in copy protection
Congress will likely decide the fate of the broadcast industry's copy-protection plan, Capitol Hill staffers told National Association of
Broadcasters members Monday.
Although the Federal Communications Commission currently is deciding whether
to require that digital recorders and storage devices be equipped to recognize
copying limitations encoded into digital broadcasts, lawmakers are wary of
"punting" any mandate to the FCC because a decision would affect viewers' home
recording rights.
"My boss wants to make sure it's Congress that makes that decision, not the
FCC or some other regulatory body," said Kevin Krufky, aide to Sen. Sam
Brownback (R-Kan.), who heads the Senate Science, Technology and Space
Subcommittee.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.