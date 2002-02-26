Congress ramping up on media issues
With Congress fully back in session after the winter holidays and the
President's Day recess, several media-related hearings are coming up on Capitol
Hill.
The Walt Disney Co. chairman Michael Eisner and News Corp. president Peter
Chernin will headline a hearing on digital copyrights before the Senate Commerce
Committee Thursday.
Other scheduled witnesses include Leslie Vadasz, executive vice president of
Intel Corp.; Andreas Bechtolsheim, general manager and VP of Cisco Systems Inc.;
James Meyer, special advisor to the chairman and formerly senior VP and chief
operating officer of Thomson Multimedia; and Robert Perry, VP of marketing for
Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America Inc.
On March 6, the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee plans a hearing on EchoStar
Communications Corp.'s proposed purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp.
In the House, there are possibilities of hearings on media-ownership limits
and digital television, House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy
Tauzin (R-La.) said Monday.
