Congress ramping up on media issues

With Congress fully back in session after the winter holidays and the

President's Day recess, several media-related hearings are coming up on Capitol

Hill.

The Walt Disney Co. chairman Michael Eisner and News Corp. president Peter

Chernin will headline a hearing on digital copyrights before the Senate Commerce

Committee Thursday.

Other scheduled witnesses include Leslie Vadasz, executive vice president of

Intel Corp.; Andreas Bechtolsheim, general manager and VP of Cisco Systems Inc.;

James Meyer, special advisor to the chairman and formerly senior VP and chief

operating officer of Thomson Multimedia; and Robert Perry, VP of marketing for

Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America Inc.

On March 6, the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee plans a hearing on EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s proposed purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp.

In the House, there are possibilities of hearings on media-ownership limits

and digital television, House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy

Tauzin (R-La.) said Monday.