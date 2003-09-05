Congress heading toward White House clash

Congress Thursday stepped closer to a possible confrontation with the

president over media concentration after the Senate Appropriations Committee

voted to reinstate the 35% cap on one company's TV-household reach.

The provision -- tucked into a funding bill for the Federal Communications

Commission and the Commerce, Justice and State Departments -- mirrors one passed by the

House in July that Bush administration aides threatened to veto.

The Senate bill must now go to the floor for a vote by the full Senate. Then its differences with the House version must be rectified in a conference with

congressional leaders before heading to the White House for the president's

signature.

Although a stay of a Federal Communications Commission decision to lift the cap to 45% and relax other

broadcast-ownership restrictions was issued by federal judges the day before,

Capitol aides said Congress needs to move forward on a separate track in case the

networks appeal the stay and win.

The appropriations measure would be in effect only for fiscal-year 2004 and would

need to be renewed next year to remain law.

Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) said he planned to fight for an amendment on the

Senate floor that would also ban local broadcast/newspaper

cross-ownership.