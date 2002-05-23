Congress: DTV for left-out stations

Included in a bill on bioterrorism that the House of Representatives passed on

Thursday was an amendment that would require the Federal Communications

Commission to give digital-television allocations to television stations that

received their construction permits after the FCC had already handed out the

digital allocations.

Analog licensees in four markets -- Charlottesville, Va.; Fredericksburg,

Texas; Sheridan, Wyo.; and Los Angeles -- want digital-television slots but

received their analog licenses after April 3, 1997, which was when the FCC

assigned digital channels.

The bill, authored by House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy

Tauzin (R-La.), would require the applicants to ask the FCC for digital

assignments, and then once received, to build digital facilities within 18 months.

The broadcasters would also be required to transmit from their digital

channels and not to accept payments from any company to clear the channel before

the industrywide transition to digital television is completed.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill before the weekend, and it then goes

to President Bush to sign.