Congress clears loans for rural signals
Congress allocated $20 million on Thursday to implement loan guarantees
for companies building systems that would provide local TV signals in rural
areas.
Rural areas often have a difficult time receiving local
TV signals because TV signals do not reach their homes, cable systems do not
build all the way out to them and their communities are too small for satellite
TV companies to serve with local TV signals.
Last year, Congress authorized the loan guarantee program.
This year, Congress allocated funding for the program as part of a spending bill for the department of Agriculture and other related federal agencies.
Reps. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) were the bill's original sponsors. - Paige Albiniak
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.