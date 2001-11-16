Congress clears loans for rural signals

Congress allocated $20 million on Thursday to implement loan guarantees

for companies building systems that would provide local TV signals in rural

areas.

Rural areas often have a difficult time receiving local

TV signals because TV signals do not reach their homes, cable systems do not

build all the way out to them and their communities are too small for satellite

TV companies to serve with local TV signals.

Last year, Congress authorized the loan guarantee program.

This year, Congress allocated funding for the program as part of a spending bill for the department of Agriculture and other related federal agencies.

Reps. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) were the bill's original sponsors. - Paige Albiniak