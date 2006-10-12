Confirmed: Medium Returns to Wednesday

As originally reported by B&C yesterday, NBC confirmed that hit drama Medium will return to Wednesday nights and replace the recently-canceled Kidnapped. The show will return on November 15 at 10pm. For the 2005-2006 season, Medium averaged a 4.1 rating, 10 share among adults 18-49, and 1.1 million viewers overall. It was NBC's number three drama for the season in both categories, and boasts Emmy-award winning actress Patricia Arquette in the lead role.