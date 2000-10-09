Conduct bill moving in House

Reps. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Lamar Smith (R-Texas) last week introduced a bill that would grant the entertainment industry an antitrust exemption to create a voluntary code of conduct. Language in the bill emphasizes that the industry would be acting voluntarily, but also requires the Attorney General and chairman of the Federal Trade Commission to submit a report to Congress on the industry's progress within a year of the bill's enactment. The bill is expected to pass in a House floor vote early next week.