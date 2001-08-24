Condit sit-down draws 23.7 million
Nearly 24 million viewers tuned in for Connie Chung's one-on-one with Congressman Gary Condit on ABC Thursday night.
Chung's Condit chat on ABC's Primetime Thursday drew 23.7 million viewers with a 17.2 rating with a 29 share in national Nielsen numbers. It hit a 7.5/22 among adults 18-49.
Chung spent nearly half the 30 minutes she was allotted trying to get Condit to describe the nature of his relationship with missing intern Chandra Levy. Chung told Broadcasting & Cable
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.