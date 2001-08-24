Condit sit-down draws 23.7 million

Nearly 24 million viewers tuned in for Connie Chung's one-on-one with Congressman Gary Condit on ABC Thursday night.

Chung's Condit chat on ABC's Primetime Thursday drew 23.7 million viewers with a 17.2 rating with a 29 share in national Nielsen numbers. It hit a 7.5/22 among adults 18-49.

Chung spent nearly half the 30 minutes she was allotted trying to get Condit to describe the nature of his relationship with missing intern Chandra Levy. Chung told Broadcasting & Cable