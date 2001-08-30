Condit gooses Politically Incorrect
With help from the Gary Condit interview, ABC's latenight series Politically Incorrect posted its strongest weekly ratings average in over four months.
Politically Incorrect also scored its best-ever Thursday night ratings (3.85 million viewers) following Condit's interview with ABC News Connie Chung on Sept. 23.
For the week of Sept. 20-26, the show averaged 2.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
- Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.