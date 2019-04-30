Condé Nast Creates Prime Package of Digital Video

Condé Nast said it was launching new packages of its top digital video that could either be advertised in or integrated into.

At its NewFront presentation on Tuesday, Condé Nast announced that it's launching a new GQ channel on YouTube dedicated to sports fans, it has formed an events partnership with Twitter, and it has 50 returning digital series and another 175 pilots in production.

For advertisers, Condé Nast said it was introducing a new package called Condé Nast Prime that it said will make it easier to align with top-performing videos with longer watch times and brand safety.

It also announced Condé Nast Prime Placement, letting advertisers integrate their product and messages into series, and get guaranteed views and third party measurement.

Advertisers will be able to retarget viewers using the company’s data offering Condé Nast Spire.

"While there’s more content in the market today than ever before, a new scarcity has emerged — a scarcity of great content,” said Pamela Drucker Mann, chief revenue and marketing officer of Condé Nast. “We’re reaching new audiences you can’t reach on television, or any one platform — we are the new primetime, uniquely positioned to connect our advertisers with one billion consumers around the world."

Condé Nast said its digital videos had 14 billion views in 2018, up 16%.

The company also said it had begun a relationship with Nielsen and released the results of a study that showed the effectiveness of campaigns its advertisers had run. According to the study, advertising on the company’s digital video produced a 15% lift in brand familiarity, a 20% lift in brand favorability, a 36% lift in purchase intent, and a 60% increase in ”lower funnel metrics”—closer to point of sale—when brands integrate across multiple series.