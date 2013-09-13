Conde Leaves Univision to Join NBCUniversal as Executive VP

Univision executive Cesar Conde is joining NBCUniversal as executive VP, the company said on Friday.

Conde will report to NBCU CEO Steve Burke and will focus on business development, strategic priorities and special business projects across the NBCU portfolio of assets. As the owner of Telemundo, NBCU is a key competitor to Univision in the Spanish-language market.

He will also oversee the international group, run by new chairman Kevin MacLellan since Jeff Shell was moved to become chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

"Cesar is an impressive business executive with both traditional and emerging media expertise," said Burke. "His experience leading multiple domestic and international businesses will be instrumental in maximizing all the opportunities to grow our portfolio."

Conde was president of Univision Networks. He joined the company in 2003 and helped it grow from owning three broadcast and cable networks to 14. He also spearheaded the launch of Univision's joint venture with Disney's ABC News, the new English-language news network Fusion.

With Conde leaving, Univision announced a reorganization of its Univision Networks management.

Alberto Ciurana, president of programming and content, Isaac Lee, president of news, and Juan Carlos Rodriquez, president of Univision Deportes, will report directly to Univision Communications CEO Randy Falco, a former top NBC executive.

"Alberto, Isaac and Juan Carlos are three extraordinarily talented executives with keen insights and deep knowledge of our business, our audiences and what makes our Networks so successful," said Falco. "They are largely responsible for the recent success and tremendous momentum of our Network business. This new management structure provides us with an opportunity to be even more nimble going forward and I look forward to working with the entire Network team and supporting their continued success."

Falco added: "We are appreciative of Cesar's contributions to Univision over the last decade."