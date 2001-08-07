Concept to counter media bias

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) wants the FCC to create an "office on victims of media bias," according to a bill he introduced earlier this month.

The office - which would be called the Ethnic, Minority and Gender Bias Clearinghouse - would be a place where any person or group could complain that they had been made to look bad in the media. For example, an Italian-American might complain about the portrayal of Italians in HBO's critically acclaimed series The Sopranos.

"Many Americans are concerned that the media today portrays minorities and other groups in either unfavorable or stereotypical ways," Engel said upon introducing the bill. Engel also cited a survey by Zogby for the National Italian-American Foundation that found teenagers expect people of certain races to portray certain roles.

- Paige Albiniak