'Conan' Wraps Week Leading Late Night in Young Demos

Conan O'Brien's new show wound up

its first week as the most-watched late night program among younger viewers,

according to TBS. Conan averaged 2.2 million 18-49 year olds and 1.5

million 18-34 year olds over the course of the week.

Thursday's show drew 2 million

viewers overall, down from 2.7 million on Wednesday and the 4.2 million who

tuned in for the debut on Monday. Thursday's show was tops in the 18-49 demo

with 1.4 million viewers and in the 18-34 age group with 980,000 viewers.

For the week, Conan averaged 2.9

million total viewers. Comparable figures for the other late night talk shows

were not immediately available, but for the week of Oct. 25, Late Show With

David Letterman on CBS averaged 3.8 million viewers and NBC's Tonight Show With

Jay Leno averaged 3.6 million viewers.

TBS projects the show's median age

at 32.

"We're thrilled that Conan and

his team put together such a smart, funny show," said Michael Wright,

executive vice president, head of programming, for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic

Movies. "We couldn't be happier with the great response from his

fans. Conan is a big hit among young viewers, with a median age that is

more than two decades younger than the show's rivals on broadcast."

Among the late night competition on cable, The Daily

Show With Jon Stewart on Comedy Central has averaged 1.5 million total viewers

and 800,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo this season. Comedy Central's The Colbert

Report has generated 1.15 million total viewers and 732,000 18-49 year

olds.