'Conan' Wraps Week Leading Late Night in Young Demos
Conan O'Brien's new show wound up
its first week as the most-watched late night program among younger viewers,
according to TBS. Conan averaged 2.2 million 18-49 year olds and 1.5
million 18-34 year olds over the course of the week.
Thursday's show drew 2 million
viewers overall, down from 2.7 million on Wednesday and the 4.2 million who
tuned in for the debut on Monday. Thursday's show was tops in the 18-49 demo
with 1.4 million viewers and in the 18-34 age group with 980,000 viewers.
For the week, Conan averaged 2.9
million total viewers. Comparable figures for the other late night talk shows
were not immediately available, but for the week of Oct. 25, Late Show With
David Letterman on CBS averaged 3.8 million viewers and NBC's Tonight Show With
Jay Leno averaged 3.6 million viewers.
TBS projects the show's median age
at 32.
"We're thrilled that Conan and
his team put together such a smart, funny show," said Michael Wright,
executive vice president, head of programming, for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic
Movies. "We couldn't be happier with the great response from his
fans. Conan is a big hit among young viewers, with a median age that is
more than two decades younger than the show's rivals on broadcast."
Among the late night competition on cable, The Daily
Show With Jon Stewart on Comedy Central has averaged 1.5 million total viewers
and 800,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo this season. Comedy Central's The Colbert
Report has generated 1.15 million total viewers and 732,000 18-49 year
olds.
