Conan Hopes Comedy Will Clear Up Conflict

Conan O’Brien tried to use humor to defuse a tense situation created when a character from his late-night show, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, did what he does best and insulted the Canadians who brought the show across the border.

In a skit last Thursday night, Triumph insulted Canadians at Quebec City’s Winter Carnival, causing Chum Television, which airs the program, to pull a repeat of the segment. On Tuesday, the show issued an apology in which O’Brien’s statements were translated into French and subtitled.

In the segment, O’Brien said: "People of Quebec, I’m sorry," which was translated into: "People of Quebec, I’m an albino jackass."

"We meant no harm with our comedy piece the other night," O’Brien went on, which ended up as: "The other night, I wet the bed like a little girl." And "I was a stranger in a strange land and I was very insensitive," became "I have a small penis."

The Canadian government spent $750,000 to bring NBC’s Late Night withConan O’Brien to Toronto as part of an effort to improve tourism after an outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) deterred visitors to the Canadian capital.